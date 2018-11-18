By Bill Green at ringside

Local light heavyweight Manny Thompson (8-0, 5 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Leroy Jones (3-5, 5 KOs). Jones knocked down Thompson in round one. There should have been a double knockdown in round two. Jones deducted a point for a dubious low blow in round three. Scores were 59-54, 59-54, 57-55.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Anthony Sims Jr (17-0, 16 KOs) stopped Colby Courter (13-13, 10 KOs) in two rounds. Colby down three times. Time :40 of round two.

Middleweight Jeremy Nichols (9-1—1, 3 KOs) blew out Jeremiah Page (3-6, 2 KOs) in the first round. Page down four times. Time 2:34.

Middleweight Nikita Ababiy (2-0, 2 KOs) destroyed Javier Rodriquez (3-7-1, 2 KOs) in the first round. Time: 1:48.