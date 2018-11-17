WBO #3/IBF #10 heavyweight Tom Schwarz (23-0, 15 KOs) was victorious when the corner of Christian Lewandowski (12-3, 10 KOs) threw in the towel at 2:15 of round six on Saturday at the Anhalt Arena in Dessau, Germany, home of the famous “Bauhaus.” This was an unsuccessful “Revenge of the Brother” match as Schwarz previously defeated Lewandowski’s younger brother Dennis.

European super middleweight titleholder Robin Krasniqi (49-5, 17 KOs) outpointed previously unbeaten late sub Ronny Landaeta (16-1, 10 KOs) over twelve rounds. Scores were 120-107, 116-111, 116-110.