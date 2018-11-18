By Bill Green

Jarell Miller: “Dillon Whyte calls himself ‘the body snatcher,’ but c’mon now. We both know he don’t throw body shots like me. Guys like Joyce that I keep hearing makes no sense. He needs to earn his stripes and get in line. I want the big names. I paid my dues.”

Greg Cohen: “Look for Jarell to turn around and fight right away in January. He’s not one of these guys that only wants to fight once a year.”

Claressa Shields: “She was tough, she was good, but guess what? I was better. I will say it again, I’m the best female fighter in the world. Not sure if that Hammer fight ever happens so I’m going to just keep knocking the door down and beating everyone in my path.”

Regarding the Class of 2016 US Olympic Team.

“This Team is making big noise. Niko undefeated, packing the house, Shakur closing in on a title, I mean everyone remains undefeated on the team. Conwell, Balderas, Mayer, Vargas and Russell – we killing it. After this is all done, you are going to rank this team as one of the best…just watch.”

Luis Arias: “I felt like the fight was close. I’m not mad. I can see a draw but no he didn’t beat me. He’s smart, crafty and closes the rounds strong. I was off for a year and felt some rust. I’m making the move to 154.”

Gabriel Rosado: “I don’t know what I need to do, they say I get hit too much, so I boxed his ears off. They say I always get cut, he’s the one all marked up. I mean everyone on Twitter and social media knows what happened. What can I say there are politics in boxing. The kid doesn’t even want a rematch and we all know why. Bring that fight to Philly or even NY, run it back. This one stings out of all my close fights because I’m fresh and have no wear or tear. If he doesn’t want it than give me another one of Eddies’s guys.”

Niko Hernandez: “I give myself a C+. I’m my worst critic. I felt like I could have started faster. But I got the victory and I’m ready for bigger things. Eight rounds was a breeze, I’m ready for ten rounders for sure.”

Brandon Rios: “He was as tough as expected but I’m relentless. His style suited me well. I love banging in there and this fight helped me get to the spot I want to be in. DAZN will keep me active, there’s some good fights on the table and we will set down as a team, make them happen. I told everyone that I’m not done and I have plenty left.”