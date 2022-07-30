Unbeaten super middleweight Harley “Heavy Hands” Burke (7-0, 6 KOs) went the distance for the first time, taking a six round unanimous decision over Brandon Maddox (8-6, 6 KOs) in the main event Friday night at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The fight included several momentum shifts. In the end, judges had it 58-56, 59-55 and 59-55 all in favor of Burke. All of Burke’s previous fights were first round knockouts.

After the fight, Burke said, “So relieved, There was a lot of pressure for me coming into this. I haven’t gone past the first round since the amateurs back in 2018. I never fought in front of my family and friends before, all my fights were down south. So first time with the crowd, first time main event, first time going past the first round. Overwhelmed, just so happy.”

In the co-feature, unbeaten bantamweight Carlos “All In” Vanegas Nunez (6-0, 5 KOs) knockout out Ahmond Rayshaun Oates (1-2, 1 KO) in the first round. Vanegas Nunez was all business, finishing Oates with a brutal body shot at the 2:46 mark.

Welterweight Mike “The Champ” Lee (9-2, 7 KOs) scored a second round KO against Ryan Schwartzberg (1-7-1, 1 KO). A left hook finished the beatdown. Time was 2:55.

Unbeaten junior middleweight Robert “Tiger” Terry (7-0, 1 KO) secured the first knockout victory in his pro-career against Isaiah Seldon (14-6-1, 5 KOs). The official time of stoppage was 1:40 in round two. Seldon is the son of former WBA heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon.

Middleweight Dario Guerrero-Meneses (1-2-1) got his first pro-victory against Jade “Poison” Ivery (1-2, 1 KO). With heads clashing in the third round, this feisty duel was full of blood and fireworks. Judges scored 40-36, 39-37, 39-37 all in favor of Guerrero.

Female jr middleweight Miranda Barber (3-4, 1 KO) topped Jenna Gaglioti (3-1, 2 KOs) over four 39-37 3x.

Female lightweights Saleh “Habibi” Ali (0-0-1) and Carlos Nunez (0-0-1) battled to a majority draw. Judges scored 39-37 Nunez, 38-38, and 38-38.

Unbeaten super featherweight Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado (4-0, 1 KO) won by unanimous decision over Andrew Bentley (5-6, 1 KO). Scores were 40-36, 39-37, 39-37.

Female super featherweight Michelle Cook (3-3-2) won a four round majority decision against Elizabeth Tuani (2-8). Scores were 38-38, 39-37, 39-37.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Elijah “The Bully” Williams (3-0, 2 KOs) won by fourth round TKO against Joey Aquino (2-2, 2 KOs).

Bergen County Fight Night 2 was presented by Abella Boxing Promotions.