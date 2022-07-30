Unbeaten WBA #9 middleweight Amilcar “El Pety” Vidal (16-0, 12 KOs) took a ten round unanimous decision over Gabriel Omar “El Loco” Díaz (11-4, 3 KOs) on Friday night at the American Boxing Gym in Montevideo, Uruguay. Hard-fought affair with Vidal prevailing 99-91, 98-92, 97-93. Scoring seemed a bit wide.

In other action, Alexandro “El Peque” Santiago (26-3-5, 13 KOs) claimed the Mexican super bantamweight title with a ten round unanimous decision over three-time world title challenger David “El Severo” Carmona (22-10, 9 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 96-94, 97-93. The bout made history for being the first time a Mexican national title has been disputed outside Mexico.