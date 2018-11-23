Former WBA heavyweight world champion Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne came in at a career low weight of 110.4kg / 243.3lbs ahead of tomorrow night’s WBC Asian Boxing Council silver belt fight against Auckland’s Junior Pati.



The two will go head to head in Auckland, New Zealand. Pati, the cousin of former contender David Tua, weighed in at 109.7kg / 241.8lbs.

“I’ve had a tremendous training camp for this fight. We went to Thailand and I got absolutely punished. I’m not underestimating Junior Pati one bit,” said Browne. “I’m really happy with my weight and after the Dillian Whyte fight I knew I had to make some serious changes. I came in lighter for my last fight and lighter again today.”