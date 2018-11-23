Former WBC world light flyweight champion Ganigan “La Maravilla” Lopez (34-8, 19 KOs) returns to the Telemundo tonight. He will face former world title challenger and fellow Mexico City native Ricardo “Meserito” Rodriguez (16-6, 5 KOs).



The two will battle it out for the WBC Latino flyweight title. The site will be the Blackberry Auditorium in Mexico City, Mexico.

Lopez last appearance on Telemundo was a successful one. It was shortly followed by his upset world title victory over then WBC Champion Yu kimura in Kyoto, Japan. He will now attempt to position himself to win his second world title in as many divisions. His opponent Rodriguez is not one to be overlooked. Rodriguez has scored multiple upsets on Telemundo and is in a must-win situation. City bragging rights will be at stake for both leading to the assumption that another instant classic maybe in the works.

What do you know about Rodriguez?

I have seen him fight and his very strong. He likes to come straight ahead.

What do you see are your advantages in this fight?

I feel that I have the edge in experience but that gives no reason to be overconfident.

You are both Mexico City natives. Do you think the crowd will be divided with their support?

Honestly, I do not. I am pretty sure that the majority will be supporting me.

Do you feel he has the strength advantage having fought at 115 for most of his career?

If anything I think it could work against him. I am sure he had to make a lot of sacrifice in order to make the weight.

What are your immediate goals assuming your victorious tonight?

I am coming to win tonight for sure. It is my goal to again challenge for another world title.

* * *

“Maravilla” Lopez vs “Meserito” Rodriguez airs live tonight at 11:35est on Telemundo. 5 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM. Tickets are already on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.mxor at the Auditorio Blackberry Tlaxcala 160, Hipódromo Condesa, Mexico City The show is being presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Producciones Deportivas