This Saturday night, light welterweight contender Carlos “Chuko” Diaz and WBC female super flyweight world champion Guadalupe “Lupita” Martinez will headline the two matches to air live from Cancun on beIN SPORTS en Español.



Diaz (26-1, 13 KOs) will face Jesus Antonio “Ricky” Perez (22-1, 17 KOs). At Thursday’s press conference, Chuko vowed to win and stated that he wants to avenge his loss against Jose “Chon” Zepeda in 2019. Perez warned that he would knock out Diaz and proclaimed that Zanfer made a mistake in choosing him as an opponent.

Martinez (17-9, 6 KOs), who previously earned the WBC Super Flyweight title after her surprise defeat against former champion Zulina “Loba” Muñoz in May of last year, will go against Yulihan “Cobrita” Luna (16-2-1, 2 KOs).

Lupita said she’s at another level and promised to win clearly. Luna stated that Martinez has had her 5 minutes of fame and she will be leaving the ring as world champion.