Former four-division champion Adrien Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) and former two-division Jessie Vargas (28-2-2, 10 KOs) battled to a twelve round draw on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Fighting at a 144lb catch weight, Vargas started well and Broner closed stronger. Scores were 115-113, 114-114, 114-114. Very entertaining fight with lots of toe-to-toe action.