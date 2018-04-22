Results from Pleasanton, CA

By Lucas Ketelle

In front of a sold-out crowd in Pleasanton, CA at the Alameda County Fairgrounds, Squarevision Entertainment returned with its inaugural champion, Luis “Vicious” Garcia (10-1-1 7KOs) got a seventh-round TKO victory over Jhonathan Zamudio (1-5-4 1KO) in an action-packed main event. Zamudio started strong, but the pressure and power of Garcia started to effect Zamudio. The fight was stopped in the seventh round when Zamudio who was not hurt did not throw back any punches after a Garcia barrage.

The co-main event saw junior welterweight Prenice Brewer (20-4-1 8KOs) outbox Carlos Lozano (8-9 4KOs) in a six-round bout.

The Square Warriors junior middleweight tournament which is for the Square Warriors title and a promotional contract with the company saw their finals take shape. Chris “The Warrior” Washington (2-0 1KO) defeated Tony “Pretty Boy” Hernandez (1-1) by way of a four-round decision, Washington dropped Hernandez in the first round.

In the other bout, Ruben Torres (2-0 1KO) of Sacramento, Ca defeated Jared Ejigu (0-2).

Chris Washington will face Ruben Torres in the finals later this year.

Other results from the undercard, Evan Gubera (1-0 1KO) brutally stopped previously unbeaten cruiserweight Fernando Caro (3-1) in the first-round, cruiserweight Davin Clark (1-0) defeated Ignacio Zambrano (2-3) by way of four-round decision, women’s bantamweight Iris Contreras (2-0) picked up a majority decision win over Beki Light (0-2) and super middleweight Tony Munoz (1-0 1KO) got a first-round KO over Aaron Hamilton in the opening bout.

Jasper McCargo who was supposed to fight saw his bout fall through on fight day when his opponent never entered the venue. The day prior cruiserweight Mike Russell lost his opponent who pulled out of the bout a day before weigh-in.