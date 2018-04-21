Charlo crushes Centeno for WBC interim belt

As he promised, former 154-pound champion Jermall Charlo sent a statement to the middleweight division knocking out previously once-beaten contender Hugo Centeno Jr. to capture the interim WBC 160-pound title in the co-main event on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.



Charlo is now the mandatory for Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and didn’t shy away from calling out the WBC, WBA and IBF Middleweight World Champion.

“It’s been an amazing journey to get here,” said Charlo, the twin brother of WBC 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo. “I’m a two-time world champion. Bring on ‘GGG.’ I want that fight. I’m 27-0 with 21 knockouts. Everybody sees it. What more can I say?”



Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) proved that his power translates to middleweight as he knocked out his second opponent since relinquishing his title and moving to 160 pounds. The Houston native has now won via knockout in five of his six bouts since initially becoming champion in 2015. A series of shots opened up a huge left hook in the opening minute of the second round, flooring Centeno (26-2, 14 KOs), who failed to beat the 10-count and was counted out at :55.

“Everybody has always avoided me and from now on, this is how it’s going to be,” said Charlo. “You see what you get.”