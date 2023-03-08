March 7, 2023
Boxing News

Brock Jarvis Returns

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Formerly world-rated super lightweight Brock Jarvis (21-1, 18 KOs) returns to action tonight following his knockout loss to WBO#3 Liam Paro. Brock faces Filipino 140-pounder Marlon Paniamogan (11-1-2, 5 KOs) at the Carriageworks, Eveleigh, Sydney, NSW televised on Foxtel Cable television network throughout Australia and promoted by George and Matt Rose.

Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech, who trains Jarvis, told Fox Sports, “I love Liam Paro and mean absolutely no disrespect saying this … but I’d put Brock back in with him today if I could. I still think Brock can beat him every day of the week. Yes, he made a mistake. Got caught.

“And we’ve worked hard to make sure that doesn’t happen again. Which is why I’ve still got the same confidence in him.”

Billy Dib clear of cancer
ProBox TV back in Mexico

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>