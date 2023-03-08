By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Formerly world-rated super lightweight Brock Jarvis (21-1, 18 KOs) returns to action tonight following his knockout loss to WBO#3 Liam Paro. Brock faces Filipino 140-pounder Marlon Paniamogan (11-1-2, 5 KOs) at the Carriageworks, Eveleigh, Sydney, NSW televised on Foxtel Cable television network throughout Australia and promoted by George and Matt Rose.

Hall of Famer Jeff Fenech, who trains Jarvis, told Fox Sports, “I love Liam Paro and mean absolutely no disrespect saying this … but I’d put Brock back in with him today if I could. I still think Brock can beat him every day of the week. Yes, he made a mistake. Got caught.

“And we’ve worked hard to make sure that doesn’t happen again. Which is why I’ve still got the same confidence in him.”