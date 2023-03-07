March 7, 2023
ProBox TV back in Mexico

Promoter Juan Manuel Marquez brings his promotional outfit back to Mexico this Wednesday live on Probox TV. After a successful show in Mexico City last month, Marquez heads to Sonora for the first time. The main event is a local battle between undefeated Luis “Koreano” Torres (17-0, 10 KOs) and Misael “Pinchon” Cabrera (14-1, 10 KOs) for the WBC Latino lightweight title in the main event. Bragging rights at stake as both hail from Obregon, Sonora.

The undercard will feature 6’3 super featherweight Oscar Alvarez (8-0, 7KOs) against Diego Lopez (3-1-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico City in Alvarez’s hometown.

