Promoter Juan Manuel Marquez brings his promotional outfit back to Mexico this Wednesday live on Probox TV. After a successful show in Mexico City last month, Marquez heads to Sonora for the first time. The main event is a local battle between undefeated Luis “Koreano” Torres (17-0, 10 KOs) and Misael “Pinchon” Cabrera (14-1, 10 KOs) for the WBC Latino lightweight title in the main event. Bragging rights at stake as both hail from Obregon, Sonora.

The undercard will feature 6’3 super featherweight Oscar Alvarez (8-0, 7KOs) against Diego Lopez (3-1-1, 2 KOs) of Mexico City in Alvarez’s hometown.

Watch ProBox TV Events FOR FREE (NO SIGN-UP REQUIRED) on Facebook/YouTube in English and Spanish. OR, you can watch ProBoxTV ad-free on ProBoxTV.com for $1.99/Month.