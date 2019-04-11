Welterweight Ivan “The Volk” Golub (16-1, 12 KOs) pounded out a ten round unanimous decision over Manuel Alejandro “El Chino” Reyes (11-5-1, 5 KOs) on Wednesday night in the main event at Times Square’s Sony Hall in New York City. Golub defended his WBC USNBC title by scores of 99-91, 100-90, 100-90.

6’7 2016 Olympian heavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov moved to 6-0 with 6 KOs with an easy first round knockout of much shorter late sub Brendan Barrett (7-3-2, 5 KOs).

WBA female super middleweight champion Alicia ‘The Empress’ Napoleon (11-1, 6 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Eva Bajic (14-17, 9 KOs) in a non-title fight.

Undefeated super welterweight Hurshidbek “Hershey” Normatov (8-0, 3 KOs) shut out Calvin Metcalf (9-2-1, 2 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 60-53 across the board.

Unbeaten welterweight Brian Ceballo (8-0, 4 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Ricardo Garcia (14-6-1, 9 KOs).

Unbeaten junior featherweight Khalid “Pure Gold” Twaiti (5-0, 3 KOs) halted Jeno Tonte (9-7, 8 KOs) in round three. Tonte didn’t like the referee’s stoppage.

Undefeated cruiserweight Joe “Mack” Williams (13-0, 8 KOs) outpointed Jose Mario Flores (8-3-2, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder.