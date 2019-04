Heavyweight Michael Hunter (16-1, 11 KOs) has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing USA. Hunter is 4-0 at heavyweight since moving up in weight following a world title clash with Oleksandr Usyk in April 2017. He is now rated WBA #12 and IBF #10, and will return to action on May 25 at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland against an opponent to be announced. He is the son of former pro heavyweight Mike “The Bounty” Hunter.