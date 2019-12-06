In a clash for the vacant IBF female super lightweight title, “Merciless” Mary McGee (26-3, 14 KOs) stopped former world champion Ana Laura “La Monita” Esteche (14-6-3, 2 KOs). McGee dropped Esteche in round eight en route to a tenth round TKO. A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage at :30.

Unbeaten heavyweight Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (13-0, 10 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Gregory “Bad News” Corbin (15-3, 9 KOs). Shaw dropped Corbin at the end of round one and got a referee’s stoppage after he rocked Corbin again in round three. Time was 2:14.

Lightweight Victor “El Turu” Padilla (7-0, 6 KOs) scored an impressive fifth round KO over Bowen (6-4-1, 3 KOs). Padilla dropped Bowen in round five and got the stoppage with his followup barrage. Time was 2:47.

Former world title challenger Mikkel “Slikk Mikk” LesPierre (22-1-1, 6 KOs) outscored Roody Pierre “Rude Boy” Paul (16-6-2, 6 KOs) in an eight round super lightweight bout. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 80-72.