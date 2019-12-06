Advertisements

December 5, 2019
Ballard-Falcao clash ends in a draw

Unbeaten middleweight D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0-1, 13 KOs) and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao (16-1-1, 7 KOs) battled to a ten round draw in a bout for the vacant NABF title on Thursday night at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California. Falcao boxed well while Ballard pressed the action and landed the harder punches. Scores were 97-93 Ballard, 95-95, 95-95.

Pro debuting heavyweight Mihai Nistor scored a punishing third round KO over Christian Mariscal (13-5, 6 KOs). A short left hand to the head finished it. Time was 2:00. The 29-year-old Nistor holds an amateur win over Anthony Joshua.

Middleweight Jason Quigley (17-1, 13 KOs) rebounded from his first career loss with a third round KO against Abraham Cordero (13-5-2, 7 KOs).

