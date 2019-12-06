

Mykal Fox 142.5 vs. John Arellano 143

Kalvin Henderson 167.6 vs. Genc Pllana 168.3

Marcus Bates 121.9 vs. Francisco Pedroza 122,1

Shamar Fulton 134.4 vs. Tyrome Jones 134.3

Shinard Bunch 147.1 vs. Vicente Morales 150.6

Martino Jules 129.9 vs. Eric Manriquez 129.2

Devar Ferhadi 170.2 vs. Vincent Baccus 167.4

Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Stream: Facebook Fightnight Live

1st Bell: 7 PM ET

Tickets are $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased at www.2300arena.com