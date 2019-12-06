Advertisements

December 5, 2019
Boxing News

Weights from Philadelphia

Fox Arellano Wiegen
Photo: Daniel Cork

Mykal Fox 142.5 vs. John Arellano 143
Kalvin Henderson 167.6 vs. Genc Pllana 168.3
Marcus Bates 121.9 vs. Francisco Pedroza 122,1
Shamar Fulton 134.4 vs. Tyrome Jones 134.3
Shinard Bunch 147.1 vs. Vicente Morales 150.6
Martino Jules 129.9 vs. Eric Manriquez 129.2
Devar Ferhadi 170.2 vs. Vincent Baccus 167.4

Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia, PA
Promoter: King’s Promotions
Stream: Facebook Fightnight Live
1st Bell: 7 PM ET
Tickets are $100, $75 and $50 and can be purchased at www.2300arena.com

