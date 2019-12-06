The final press conference took place today for Saturday’s ESPN+ world title twinbill from the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico. In the main event, WBO junior featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (29-1, 25 KOs) will defend against Francisco “Panchito” Horta (20-3-1, 10 KOs). In the co-feature, IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas will defend against Miguel Gonzalez.



Emanuel Navarrete: “I’m just a few days away from completing my first year as world champion. I have to defend this belt that has cost me so much sacrifice, and I will not let anyone take it away from me. I can assure you that I will knock Horta out. That’s what I always try to do every time I get in the ring. He is the challenger, and I’m the champion, but I’m on the hunt. I’m going after Horta!”

Francisco Horta: “I’m going to do my job, and I’m going to come out with my hand raised. On Sunday, everyone will know who I am.”



Jerwin Ancajas: “I am one of the longest-reigning champions in boxing, and I don’t plan to end my reign yet. I will remain a world champion for a long time.”

Miguel Gonzalez: “I am prepared to do what I have to do to bring the world title to Chile. If I have to box, I will box. If I have to fight, I will fight. That title goes with me.”