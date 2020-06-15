By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs is looking forward to an exhibition bout with Hall of Famer Mike Tyson and says he will be in terrific condition.

“Me and Mike Tyson are from the same neighborhood in Brownsville, Brooklyn, and Mike has always been an inspiration to me,” Briggs told Peter Maniatis. “I’m looking forward to having an exhibition match later this year and we are going to shock the world. I’m looking forward to being in my best shape. I’m in decent shape now, but in the next three months, I’ll be in phenomenal shape training under Jesse Robinson.

“Ten years ago I was suffering from depression, I was overweight taking prescription drugs and was 403 pounds in weight. I was depressed and suicidal. I was lucky to come across cannabis as an alternative drug and I lost 168 pounds and came back to boxing. I am now looking forward to the boxing match with Mike Tyson.”