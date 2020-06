Upcoming Boxing June 16

ESPN

Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Mike Plania

(bantamweight) June 18

ESPN

Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre

(junior welterweight) June 20

ESPN+

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez

(featherweight) June 23

ESPN

Andrew Moloney vs. Joshua Franco

(WBA interim super flyweight title) June 25

ESPN

Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez

(bantamweight) June 27

ESPN+

Miguel Berchelt vs. TBA

(lightweight)

Elwin Soto vs. TBA

(flyweight) June 30

ESPN

Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson

(jr welterweight) July 2

ESPN

Jamel Herring vs. Jonathan Oquendo

(WBO jr lightweight title) July 4

ESPN+

Jaime Munguia vs. TBA

(super middleweight) July 7: Las Vegas

ESPN

Ivan Baranchyk vs. Jose Zepeda

(jr welterweight) Briggs still has eye on Tyson exhibition Agrba and Dilanyan make weight

