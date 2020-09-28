The next PPV card in the queue is Gervonta Davis (23-0, 22 KOs) against Leo Santa Cruz (37-1-1, 19 KOs) on October 24. This bout is unique in boxing history as titles in three divisions are on the line. Santa Cruz holds the WBA featherweight and super featherweight titles, and Davis holds the WBA lightweight belt. The fight will have a weight limit of 130 pounds.

—–

Today is the deadline for Canelo Alvarez to resubmit his lawsuit against DAZN, Golden Boy, and Oscar de la Hoya. The parties met last week with DAZN reportedly offering Canelo $20 million per fight. The original deal called for $35 million.

—–

The looming date for the WBC purse bid for the Canelo vs. Avni Yildirim fight is Tuesday, October 6.

—–

After stopping Duke Micah, WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero dropped to the canvas and did one-armed push-ups. Impressive.

—–

Quite a lot of good fights in October, with Loma-Lopez leading the pack.

—–

The WBA super welterweight super title has changed hands in three consecutive fights. Jarrett Hurd to Julian Williams to Jeison Rosario to Jermell Charlo.