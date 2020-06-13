No boxing tonight. Top Rank will be back Tuesday with another ESPN show from “The Bubble.”

—–

WBO President Paco Valcarcel said on Twitter that Anthony Joshua needs to make his mandatory defense against Oleksandr Usyk before taking on Tyson Fury. “Love to see WBO unified champion @anthonyfjoshua fighting WBO former and current WBC champion @Tyson_Fury for the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, but WBO mandatory should be next.”

—–

Dmitriy Salita continues to expand his Salita Promotions YouTube Channel by reaching an agreement and obtaining a license to display the fight-video library of promoter/trainer Marshall Kauffman’s Kings Promotions. The Kings Promotions library joins the collections of Cedric Kushner’s CKP, Dan Goossen’s America Presents, Gary Shaw Productions and Leon Margules’ Warriors Boxing Promotions.