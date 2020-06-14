Khariton Agrba and Manuk Dilanyan made weight for their World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Lightweight Continental title fight in Moscow, Russia on Monday, marking the first WBA regional title fight in more than three months.



Agrba scored 139.9 pounds, while Dilanyan stopped the scale at 139.8, so they are ready for the fight. The event will be held under strict sanitary measures to ensure the safety of all involved.

The Russian Agrba is a 24-year-old prospect and this will be his third professional fight, where he intends to win the WBA belt to move up in the rankings. On the other hand, Armenian Dilanyan is more experienced, with 11 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw.

The event in which Agrba vs. Dilanyan is the main bout will have a total of five fights, and is being organized by Patriot Promotions Company.