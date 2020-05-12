Still no fight dates announced by the major promoters. A lot of it depends on the various commissions giving approval.

—–

Top Rank and Zanfer are talking about being the first out of the gate in June. Golden Boy, PBC, Matchroom and Queensbury are eyeing July. In Germany, the Bundesliga will be the first of Europe’s major soccer leagues to return on May 16. Hopefully this means Team Sauerland and SES will get the green light soon. Nothing new on the rescheduled WBSS cruiser final. Boxing in Japan is closed until at least July.

—–

Florida is open for business with three UFC shows in one week, but no takers from the sweet science so far. TR and GB seem more comfortable staying in Nevada, Texas and California. With its home base in Brooklyn not opening anytime soon, PBC seems a natural for the Sunshine State.

—–

Saturday’s UFC PPV reportedly had 700,000+ buys.