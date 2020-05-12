May 12, 2020
Boxing News

Holyfield happy to face Tyson again

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Four-time heavyweight champion Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield has given the thumbs
up to be Mike Tyson’s opponent in a charity exhibition bout. ”I’ve already done what I wanted to do in my career, and have been the best that I could be,” Holyfield, 57, told TMZSports.

“If it wasn’t for charity, I wouldn’t fight…I don’t look at it as being a winner in this fight. This is a charity event helping our foundations. The thing is knowing what you’re doing it for. I’m not afraid of [Tyson] or anything like that, as long as it works for both of us [financially]. I wouldn’t ask for him to do it if he didn’t want to. He’d have to ask me. It’s like being the bully, I already beat him twice.”

Maniatis: Petalcorin wants rematch with Shiro

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Holyfield out psyched, outboxed, outworked Tyson. Holyfield actually made it a very physical fight. The same way the other Tyson did to Wilder in their second fight.

    Reply
    • >