By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Four-time heavyweight champion Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield has given the thumbs

up to be Mike Tyson’s opponent in a charity exhibition bout. ”I’ve already done what I wanted to do in my career, and have been the best that I could be,” Holyfield, 57, told TMZSports.

“If it wasn’t for charity, I wouldn’t fight…I don’t look at it as being a winner in this fight. This is a charity event helping our foundations. The thing is knowing what you’re doing it for. I’m not afraid of [Tyson] or anything like that, as long as it works for both of us [financially]. I wouldn’t ask for him to do it if he didn’t want to. He’d have to ask me. It’s like being the bully, I already beat him twice.”