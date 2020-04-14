WBO welterweight champion isn’t buying the coronavirus scare. “I don’t feel like these people that they say are dying and sick from it is actually true,” Crawford said to Chris Mannix. “I think they’re using fear to try to control us right now, for something else…the media runs the world. You put anything on then everybody’s gonna run with it and you’ll have people scared.”
Where will the next live boxing card be? Russian promoter Vlad Hrunov, who just staged a live kickboxing show, says he is working on a boxing event for the end of May. Florida now appears open for business. Ghana hasn’t been hit as hard as many other places. Early shows will get a lot of attention from boxing-starved fight fans.
PBC’s Ray Flores checked in with former WBA welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman to discuss all things boxing, the current global pandemic, possible future opponents and more.
God bless you Terence Crawford, you are truly a breath of fresh air in a world of mindless sheep.
Crawford is 100% right for a change, but the masses are too gullible to understand even the first thing about Covid-19.
Anyone who studies the matter seriously will find out in no time that…
1) the global mortality numbers are heavily cooked. The infection rate is much higher than the official figures and the factual deaths directly attributed to Covid-19 are much lower. The mortality rate is more or less en par with regular flu deaths (approx. 500k per year).
2) About 85% of the infected people have no or mild symptoms. We have about 360 trillion viruses in our body, and 8-15% of them are corona viruses. Not the slightest thing to worry about for anyone with a healthy immune system.
3) There is worldwide growing movement by medical professionals and activists who can see through the manipulative mainstream media propaganda. The people who lead this movement, are some of the leading virologists and epidemiologists on the planet.
4) YouTube, Google, FB, etc. are censoring critical voices and manipulating statistics.
5) The WHO is owned by Big Pharma as well as eugenicists like Bill Gates & Co.
My list of reasons why the so called pandemic is nothing but a huge scam in order to set up a complete surveillance state and purposefully crash the global economy, as well as a test run how to implement martial law over night.
Last not least, psychopaths like Gates are using the event to push global forced vaccinations (that are known to weaken and destroy the immune system).
SARS CoV-2 will be around for years, and the only way to get immune to it, is to become infected. That’s what we have an immune system for.
To lock billions of people into small apartments at this time is about the most criminal and idiotic things one could possibly do to their health.
Fresh air and sun are anti-viral, and so are all natural immune system boosters, starting with quality food.
The Covid-19 fairy tell will go into history as the biggest lie of our times.
We have 5 million children starving each year, but hardly anyone gives a shit. We have people with destroyed immune systems (because they eat crap, recklessly abuse their bodies with medication, etc. and live in contaminated stressful environments) and instead of protecting these people, we punish 99.xx% of healthy people and commit voluntary economic, social and health suicide because we are afraid of a virus.
Who would have thought that Crawford would be the first known boxer to figure these obvious things out?
Amir Khan is another disbeliever. Check out his vid(s) on the subject.
PS: Cubanito: I hope you will see the down votes as nothing more but a sign that people today are extremely easy to brainwash. Its really their problem. Most sheeple are determined to remain sheeple, even if it will kill them.
You are quite right sir, thank you!
Being tough or being dumb? It’s not just happening here in the US but everywhere. Hearing the seriousness of the outbreak from the relatives overseas, we still have lots to come if we aren’t fearful of the disease.
crawford, I thought you were smarter than that
Mike k, no kidding.
You’re more likely to believe once you know someone that’s caught it. Just saying.
Crawford is right on. The governments of the world is controling everything to start a One World Government. Jesus is coming soon
Well Champ, my son in law comes home every night from the ER (he is an emergency room doctor) and tells me about the people who have been hospitalized and who died. That is real.
Science Denying Trump Trash.. I know people that have it now (2 friends with no immune system issues) and people who work in the hospitals. The infection and death rate from Covid-19 is actually way higher than what the media reports. Most people have not received any test(s), they just suddenly have symptoms consistent with Covid. Many deaths are attributed to the acute cause, not the infection. Keep taking medical advice from Amir Khan and Terence Crawford if you want….