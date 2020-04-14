WBO welterweight champion isn’t buying the coronavirus scare. “I don’t feel like these people that they say are dying and sick from it is actually true,” Crawford said to Chris Mannix. “I think they’re using fear to try to control us right now, for something else…the media runs the world. You put anything on then everybody’s gonna run with it and you’ll have people scared.”

—–

Where will the next live boxing card be? Russian promoter Vlad Hrunov, who just staged a live kickboxing show, says he is working on a boxing event for the end of May. Florida now appears open for business. Ghana hasn’t been hit as hard as many other places. Early shows will get a lot of attention from boxing-starved fight fans.

—–

PBC’s Ray Flores checked in with former WBA welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman to discuss all things boxing, the current global pandemic, possible future opponents and more.

–