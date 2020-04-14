The State of Florida has added some new “essential services” to the businesses allowed to operate during the COVID-19 lockdown that could bring live professional boxing, UFC and other sports back to the Sunshine State sooner than expected.

A memo from the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced the approval of employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience – including any athletes, entertainers, production team, executive team, media team and any others necessary to facilitate including services supporting such production – only if the location is closed to the general public.

WWE is reportedly already planning live shows in the state.