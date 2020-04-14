The State of Florida has added some new “essential services” to the businesses allowed to operate during the COVID-19 lockdown that could bring live professional boxing, UFC and other sports back to the Sunshine State sooner than expected.
A memo from the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced the approval of employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience – including any athletes, entertainers, production team, executive team, media team and any others necessary to facilitate including services supporting such production – only if the location is closed to the general public.
WWE is reportedly already planning live shows in the state.
Proceed with extreme caution… Trust me. Let science dictate the public’s safety rather than money for entertainment.
Send all NBA and NHLers to Florida. Get a mini training camp going and get games going by June 1. Plenty of arenas. Games all day
So lets get this straight…they are essential because they are “national”? These public officials have little regard for public safety and can be bought easily. Perfect example here.