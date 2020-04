WBC Talks: Episode14 Boxing Historians Panelists

Don Majesky

Bob Yalen

Bill Caplan

Mauricio Sulaiman

Victor Silva, WBC Mediator After a long weekend, WBC Talks have restarted. Don Majesky, Bob Yalen and Bill Caplan talked about their favorite fighters of all time and the greatest trainers of all time as they recount dozens of anecdotes and to bring knowledge to all the boxing community who joined the live conversation. – Florida to allow boxing and UFC events? Q&A: Jose Ramirez Wants All The Belts

