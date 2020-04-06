Kubrat Pulev said he’ll donate half of his purse from his heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua to help medical workers fight the coronavirus. Pulev’s purse is reportedly £4 million ($4.9 million), so Kubrat is donating some serious coin. Good guy. The bout is tentatively rescheduled for July 25.

—–

The Joe Hand Boxing Presents Xcite Fight Night 7 event at Philadelphia’s Parx Casino on Friday, May 15th has been rescheduled to Friday, October 9th.

—–

No WBSS fantasy tournament this week. If you don’t like eBoxing, there are plenty of other eSports going on. ESPN2 showed 12 hours of eSports programming on Sunday. Viewers got simulated football, car racing and basketball.