April 6, 2020
Boxing News

Showtime announces April fight replay schedule

Showtime Sports will continue to serve boxing fans during the current hiatus from live sports, announcing today Showtime Boxing Classics with regularly scheduled replays of legendary bouts from the network’s deep archive of world championship boxing.

Friday, April 10 (10PM ET/PT):
Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo I
Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo II

Friday, April 17 (10PM ET/PT):
Paulie Ayala vs. Johnny Tapia I
Paulie Ayala vs. Johnny Tapia II

Friday, April 24 (10PM ET/PT):
Lucas Matthysse vs. John Molina
Mickey Bey vs. John Molina

Lomachenko: Teofimo holds my belt
Boxing Buzz

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
    • >