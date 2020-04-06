Showtime Sports will continue to serve boxing fans during the current hiatus from live sports, announcing today Showtime Boxing Classics with regularly scheduled replays of legendary bouts from the network’s deep archive of world championship boxing.
Friday, April 10 (10PM ET/PT):
Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo I
Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo II
Friday, April 17 (10PM ET/PT):
Paulie Ayala vs. Johnny Tapia I
Paulie Ayala vs. Johnny Tapia II
Friday, April 24 (10PM ET/PT):
Lucas Matthysse vs. John Molina
Mickey Bey vs. John Molina
thank you, about time