Showtime announces April fight replay schedule Showtime Sports will continue to serve boxing fans during the current hiatus from live sports, announcing today Showtime Boxing Classics with regularly scheduled replays of legendary bouts from the network’s deep archive of world championship boxing. Friday, April 10 (10PM ET/PT):

Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo I

Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo II Friday, April 17 (10PM ET/PT):

Paulie Ayala vs. Johnny Tapia I

Paulie Ayala vs. Johnny Tapia II Friday, April 24 (10PM ET/PT):

Lucas Matthysse vs. John Molina

Lucas Matthysse vs. John Molina

Mickey Bey vs. John Molina

