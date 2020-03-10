Still waiting for Canelo to announce his May 2 opponent. “Sources” say it’s Billy Joe Saunders. Canelo says don’t get carried away by “sources.” So will it be Saunders? Or will Canelo throw us a curveball? Hint: Word is BJS is headed to Los Angeles this week.

—–

Unbeaten super lightweight prospect Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (16-0, 15 KOs) returns Saturday night at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana. Aguilar will take on Richard Solano (22-2-2, 13 KOs) in a bout for the WBC Youth silver title.

—–

“Hollywood Fight Night” returns to the legendary Avalon in Hollywood, California on Sunday, March 29. In the main event, unbeaten welterweight Brian Ceballo (11-0, 6 KOs) meets Brian “Sweet” Jones, (15-11, 9 KOs). Jones has lost eight of his last eleven, but did knock out previously unbeaten Julian Sosa last August in Brooklyn.