The spring series finale of Boxeo Telemundo will take place this Friday with a battle of crosstown flyweights as Adrian “Gatico” Curiel (15-3, 3 KOs) faces Hugo “Verdugo” Guarneros (16-3-2, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant WBC international title. The bout will take place at the Domo del Sindicato Nacional de los Trabajadores IMSS in Mexico City.

Curiel is looking to get back in the win column after putting up a spirited effort in his last fight against former Olympian Joselito Velazquez last November in La Paz, Mexico, televised on TV Azteca.

Guarneros is a former “Cinturon De Oro” champion, a national tournament which ran for many years in Mexico, producing many promising prospects. Guarneros is a perfect 5-0 on the Telemundo platform offering many great fan-friendly battles.

The co-main event of the night features WBC Latino champion Denilson Jair Valtierra (9-0, 5 KOs) squaring off against former NABF jr lightweight champion Jose Eduardo Hernandez Rizo (7-3-3, 3 KO’s). The bout will be a non-title affair over eight rounds in the lightweight division. Hernandez Rizo is promoted by Mexican great Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez.

Mexican spoiler Juan Antonio “El Zurdo” Rodriguez (31-8, 27 KOs) of nearby Puebla, Mexico squares off against gatekeeper Jose Andres Periban (9-6-1) in an 8 round bout.