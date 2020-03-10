Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions signed up featherweight Mark Magsayo to a promotional contract in partnership with TGB Promotions in line with their quest to showcase the unbeaten Filipino in the US under Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).



“I am thrilled to sign undefeated world-rated contender Mark ‘Magnifico’ Magsayo. I have watched Mark develop here in the Philippines as a fighter,” said Pacquiao, who is the reigning WBA welterweight champion.

“He reminds me of myself, how we both struggled to come from nothing to world-rated contender. I love his work ethic and desire to become a world champion and I will do everything to help promote Mark and make his dreams a reality.”

Magsayo, who sports a 24-0 record with 14 KOs, was ecstatic over the decision of Pacquiao to have him fight under his wing.

“I would want to thank Senator Manny Pacquiao from the bottom of my heart and MPP President Sean Gibbons for this opportunity to box under MP Promotions banner,” said Magsayo, who was joined in the simple signing rites by wife Frances.

“I want to thank the Senator for helping me and all the Filipino boxers, for changing our lives and helping us . I am more inspired to fight now especially since Senator Manny Pacquiao is my Idol. I look up to him a lot. I started boxing because of him. I will not waste the opportunity and will do my best to fulfill my dreams,” added Magsayo.

Gibbons, who also represents world champions John Riel Casimero, Jerwin Ancajas and Pedro Taduran, said Magsayo will relocate to the US and train at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.

“We have been watching Mark for a few years now,” said Gibbons, recalling how Magsayo “bounced around and his career was put on hold for various reasons.”

“But he is home now with MP Promotions and we are thrilled for Mark and his wife Frances that they signed with us. We look forward to making Mark’s dreams of fighting in the US again and becoming a world champion come true,” added Gibbons.