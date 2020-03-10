Former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby talked about his May 9 IBF lightweight eliminator clash against George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

“I’m glad to be back here in Cardiff fighting in Wales. The Welsh fans have been crying out for big time boxing to be back in Wales. I’m glad and I’m proud to be the main to bring it back. I’ve got a tough task ahead of me. George Kambosos Jr is a very good fighter, unbeaten in 18 fights and he can punch and he can box. He’s a pressure fighter. I think he’s the seventh unbeaten fighter that I’ve boxed in my career and the third Australian, and I beat both of those.

“I shared the ring with Kambosos Jr in the Wildcard gym, we sparred a few rounds and he’s a good fighter. In those couple of rounds I took enough away to know what I’ve got to do in the fight to beat him. One thing I’ve got over Kambosos Jr is experience. He’s had 18 fights, I’ve had maybe 18 or 17 title fights. I have a wealth of experience, I’ve had six word title fights. I’m hoping that’s going to help me win.

“I believe that if I box to the best of my ability on the night, I can beat anyone. I should have been a lightweight a lot earlier in my career. After winning the world title and defending it that’s when I should have stepped up to super featherweight and then lightweight, but there was always those big fights looming, and being a champion the last thing you want to do is give up your title, I’d rather lose it in the ring.”