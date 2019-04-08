Hennessy Sports has announced that heavyweight Hughie Fury will be fighting on May 25 at O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK. Channel 5 will air the fight in the UK.

—–

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has signed an agreement with RIZIN, the same group Floyd Mayweather fought an exhibition for in December. Pacman will be “involved” in their event scheduled for April 21.

—–

The fight of the year probably occurred last Saturday in Poland in a slugfest between middleweights Patryk Szymanski (19-2, 10 KOs) and Robert Talarek (24-13-2, 16 KOs). Ten knockdowns in five rounds between the two with Taralek pulling off the upset. Szymanski, who has often fought in the U.S., retired after the fight.

—–

After a slow weekend, all hell breaks loose this Friday and Saturday. Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Anthony Crolla on ESPN+, Claressa Shields vs. Christina Hammer on Showtime, Jaime Munguia vs. Dennis Hogan on DAZN and Caleb Truax vs. Peter Quillin on FS1. From this point on, there are big fights every weekend until at least June.