After a successful inaugural 1st show in December, Tricky Entertainment returns to Washington D.C on May 18th at The ESA-Entertainment & Sports Arena. In the main event, former world title challenger Dominic Wade (20-1, 14 KOs) will take part in a super middleweight bout for IBO and WBC Regional titles.

Fighting in the co-feature in an IBF regional title fight will be undefeated super featherweight Tiara Brown. Also on the card will be local favorites, super lightweight Antonio Magruder (5-0-1, 4 KOs), undefeated cruiserweight Sam Crossed (8-0, 5 KOs), welterweight David Grayton (15-3-1, 11 KO’s), super lightweight Patrick Harris (15-0, 8 KOs), featherweight Jordan White (7-1, 6 KOs) and pro debuting lightweight Taurean Venable.