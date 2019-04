Unbeaten former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, the self-proclaimed “Gypsy King,” will unbeaten Tom Schwarz Saturday, June 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event will be promoted by Top Rank, in association with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and SES Boxing.

Fury-Schwarz will be available live in the United States exclusively on ESPN+. The fight marks the first in a multi-fight agreement announced in February.