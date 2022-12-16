Saturday’s heavyweight clash between Mahmoud Charr and Lucas Browne in Dubai has fallen apart after the promoter failed to make some payments. The bout was to be available on PPV in the U.S.

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has parted ways with trainer Robert Garcia after just one fight.

IBF female bantamweight champion Ebanie “The Blonde Bomber” Bridges offers boxing fans a chance to “see beyond the boxing” on her new OnlyFans page.

Former undisputed female welterweight champion ‘The First Lady’ Cecilia Braekhus (36-2, 9 KOs) has been added to Saturday’s Golden Boy show at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles. Now competing at super welterweight, the 41-year-old Braekhus will face former world title challenger Marisa Joana ‘La Nena La Piba’ Portillo (19-15-3, 4 KOs).

WBO #3 super featherweight Liam Williams (11-1, 7 KOs) will step in for injured Oscar Valdez against current featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete in a fight for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title on February 3 in Glendale, Arizona. The fight will air on an ESPN platform.