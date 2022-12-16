Showtime will stream a pair of bouts on their YouTube channel and Facebook page prior to their Rivera-Martin Showtime Championship Boxing telecast on Saturday night. The stream will feature super lightweight Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (13-1, 5 KOs) against Austin Dulay (15-3, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder, and unbeaten 19-year-old middleweight Elijah Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) against Cruse Stewart (8-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
What about for a very bright, shiny night staging a fight between Jose Valenzuela against Omar Juarez ( El Rayo vs El relampago)??
What nicknames SMH..