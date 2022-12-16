Showtime to stream two bouts Saturday Showtime will stream a pair of bouts on their YouTube channel and Facebook page prior to their Rivera-Martin Showtime Championship Boxing telecast on Saturday night. The stream will feature super lightweight Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (13-1, 5 KOs) against Austin Dulay (15-3, 11 KOs) in a ten-rounder, and unbeaten 19-year-old middleweight Elijah Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs) against Cruse Stewart (8-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder. Boxing Buzz Rivera-Martin Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

