Former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux recently announced his retirement at the age of 33. Always in exciting fights, he leaves with a record of 43-5 with 36 KOs.

Fightnews.com® sends best wishes to famed boxing agent Don Majeski, who is recovering from open heart quadruple by-pass surgery in a Long Island Hospital.

A ceremony to recognize the career of former world champion Juan Diaz took place this week in Houston, Texas. WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza personally presented the WBA Centennial belt to “The Baby Bull” in an emotional event.