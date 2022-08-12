Tuto Zabala’s All Star Boxing, Inc returns to the beautiful Seneca Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, New York on Friday, October 14 with their successful series “Seneca Fight Nights”. “Our winning formula does not change,” stated Zabala. “Supporting the local talent from Western New York is key and our main priority. After two prosperous sold out shows with exciting matches we will continue to bring the fans more of the same at one of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Niagara Falls.”

In one of the main attractions on the card, the Queen of Niagara Falls Mikiah Kreps returns home to Seneca appearing in a bantamweight bout scheduled for six rounds. In her last fight May 13 she overcame a cut in her right eye to stop Kedra Bradley in the 4th round in a very entertaining fight to improve her pro record to 3-0, 2 KOs. As an amateur Kreps won the Golden Gloves 2019, was #1 in the US and represented her country at the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Championship where she capture the Bronze medal. Her opponent and the rest of the show will be announced in the coming days.

ESPN KO will televise the show Live. Tickets are already on sale at: https://senecaniagaracasino.com/entertainment/seneca-fight-night