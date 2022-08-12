The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has called a purse bid for the light heavyweight world title bout between the champion Dmitry Bivol and his mandatory challenger, Gilberto Ramirez to take place Sunday, August 21, at the Caribe Royale Hotel, in Orlando, Florida.

After the negotiation period from July 11 to August 10 expired and the parties did not reach an agreement, the WBA made the decision to call for the bidding.

The communication was officially sent to both parties on Thursday, August 11. The minimum amount to participate is $400,000 with a split of 75% for the champion Bivol and 25% for the challenger Ramirez as established by the rules of the body.