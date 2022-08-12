Undefeated heavyweight Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei (24-0-1, 19 KOs) has touched down in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia a few days early to prepare for his IBF heavyweight title eliminator against Filip Hrgović (14-0, 12 KOs). The fight is the co-feature for the unified heavyweight championship rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua on August 20th at Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Hrgović-Zhilei winner will become the IBF’s number one heavyweight contender.

“I’m happy to be in Saudi Arabia. This is a business trip for me. I had the best training camp of my career. I wanted to come early and adjust to the time difference. I am ready for next Saturday.”

Several top heavyweights shied away from fighting Hrgović, who is ranked number three. Zhang, who was ranked thirteen, had publicly stated that he wanted the fight against Hrgović several times. As each heavyweight “contender” passed on fighting Filip Hrgović, Zhang jumped at the chance when his name was called.

“I still don’t understand why other contenders turned down this fight. I want to be the best, and for that, you have to beat the best. This is my pathway to becoming heavyweight champion of the world.”