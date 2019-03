Dee Lee Promotions along with matchmaker Nick Tiberi have a March 30 show at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware. Unbeaten super lightweight Ismael Garcia (10-0-1, 4 KOs) meets Fabian Lyimo (23-8-2, 15 KOs) in the eight round main event. In the co-feature, heavyweight Stefan “The Freak” Talabisco (2-0, 2 KOs) will take on Michael Shanks (6-31, 2 KOs). Local favorite “Jolt N” Joey Tiberi, Jr. (16-3, 9 KOs) will also see action.