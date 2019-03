By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Two-time world champion Lovemore Ndou talks to Fightnews.com® about being inducted into Australian Boxing Hall of Fame. He also mentions his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs on May 4 and predicts Australian boxers George Kambosos and Tim Tszyu will both win world titles. Capping it off, Lovemore challenges former WBA super middleweight champion Anthony Mundine.