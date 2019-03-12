The next defense of European light heavyweight champion Dominic Bösel (28-1, 10 KOs) will take place on April 13 at the Erdgas Sportarena in Halle/Saale, Germany. Bösel, who is ranked #1 by the WBO, faces Orial Kolaj (19-5, 12 KOs), the EBU EU champion. MDR will televise.



The fighters faced off at the kickoff press conference.

Dominic Bösel: “With Orial Kolaj, I have a merciless attacking boxer/fighter as an opponent. But, I’m now back with my old trainer Dirk Dzemski. We’ll use my technical abilities to show the art of boxing and cut this challenger down to size.

Orial Kolaj: “I am an attacking boxer type. My style is always going forward. The hometown support for Bösel I will use for myself!”