October 6, 2020
Boxing News

Bösel-Krasniqi final press conference

Photo: Team SES / P. Gercke

The final press conference took place today for this Saturday’s WBA interim light heavyweight title between champion Dominic Bösel (30-1, 12 KOs) and Robin Krasniqi (50-6, 18 KOs) at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg, Germany.

Dominic Bösel: “It’s finally time! I want that tingling sensation again. I need it and I want to show everyone in the ring how I will defend my title. I can defend this title! In Robin Krasniqi, I saw a lot of things that I can exploit. I want an early end, a knockout.”

Robin Krasniqi: “You can’t plan a lot in boxing. I just want to fight. I’ve proven often enough that is my strength is my indomitable will! The dream of a world championship belt must finally come true in this third attempt.”

The card will take place in front of a live audience and this is first time since 2015 that boxing is back on the main public channel “Das Erste” ASD.

