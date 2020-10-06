October 6, 2020
Boxing News

WBC Super Middleweight division status

Understanding the current situation of WBC Franchise champion, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, The WBC in good faith extends 15 days and for a final time the purse offer ceremony for the Alvarez vs Yildirim fight, for the vacant WBC super middleweight title.

The WBC will inquire on the definite status in this period and in order to make a final determination and ruling on the division.

  • The WBC will do anything dictated by Team Canelo. The WBC Franchise champion belt is simply a “duck my dangerous mandatory” belt. To top it off, it’s only offered to the few privileged fighters. Not the best or most dominant fighters in a division.

