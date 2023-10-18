Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico held his media day at Felix Pagan Pintor Gym in Guaynabo. The champion was all smiles and relaxed as he gears up for his 3rd title defense next Friday, October 27 from the Polideportivo Alexis Arguello in Managua, Nicaragua against #14 Gerardo “Cascabel” Zapata (14-1-1, 5 KOs) on ESPN+ and ESPN Knockout.

On hand to join the champion was his promoter Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr of All Star Boxing, former WBO world champion Ivan Calderon ,WBO President Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel, trainer Luis Espada, his father/second Luis Gonzalez and personal trainer Victor Martinez.

WBO World Jr Flyweight Champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez

“We are pumped for this 3rd title defense, I feel great, I’m close to the weight, camp has gone well with my team”

“I want to thank all my Team and Amanda Serrano for being my running partner this time around, it has helped push me to the next level”

“October 27th will be a special night, I will be honoring the great Roberto Clemente,

“There is a lot of history and animosity between both countries ”

WBO President Paco Valcarcel

“Boxing is expanding in the Central American region, you have great champions like Teofimo Lopez and this is part of the project. ” keep developing and growing our sport.”

Promoter Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr All Star Boxing, Inc

“Gonzalez looks in great shape, we are expecting a thrilling night Oct.27 Puerto Rico vs Nicaragua”

“Working together with the WBO and the Officials Seminar on fight week we are making a big return to the region with an international televised card”

Trainer Luis Espada

“We will be marching to victory with god leading the way” “Bomba will represent the people of Puerto Rico as the great champion he is”